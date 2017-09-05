Emergency crews respond to house fire on James Island

Quantcast

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on James Island Tuesday afternoon. 

According to dispatch officials, the incident was in the area of the 400 block of E. Wimbledon Drive. 

Crews on scene said that the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. 

The emergency call came in at 2:46 p.m.

