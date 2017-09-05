Sheriff's office, coroner investigating after Summerville man found shot to death

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office are investigating after a Summerville man was found shot to death.

According to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office, the body of 35-year-old Michael Waylon Goettsch was found in his home on Carmon Street near Summerville on Tuesday at 4:30 a.m.

The coroner's office says Goettsch died from an apparent homicide.

"The body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy," DCCO officials said.

The sheriff's office and the coroner's office are continuing the investigation.

