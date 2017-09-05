Gilliam Garners Third Player of the Week Honors to Close the Season

After ending the regular season with another torrid stretch at the plate, RiverDogs outfielder Isiah Gilliam has been recognized with his third South Atlantic League “Player of the Week” Award as announced by the league office on Monday.

Gilliam, 21, is the only player in the league this year with multiple Player of the Week honors, hauling in his third piece of hardware after going 10-for-18 (.556) with a double, triple, and homer, good for an .889 slugging percentage over his final six games before the postseason. It marks the fourth time a RiverDogs player has gotten the nod for a weekly award from the league this year.

Gilliam finishes the 2017 season leading the team in home runs (15), RBI (85), and doubles (33) while hitting .275 with a .468 slugging percentage. His 85 RBI ranks second in the SAL with 54 having come in the second-half, leading the circuit over that span.

After opening the season with Charleston and struggling in the month of April with an average under .200, Gilliam garnered his first SAL Player of the Week for the period of May 8-14. He landed himself on an 11-game hitting streak through the seven-day course. In that short time frame, he hit .478 with two home runs, 6 RBI, and produced a 1.393 OPS in six games.

Gilliam received his second SAL Player of the Week honor for his success in the week of August 1. The Atlanta, Ga. native went 10-for-26 (.385) with two homers, four doubles, and 7 RBI while appearing in all seven games of the homestand. He had six extra-base knocks that produced a .769 slugging percentage over the course of that week.