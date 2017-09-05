Locals hold rally in support of DACA after Trump ends program

On Tuesday, the Trump Administration formally announced the end of DACA, an Obama-era program that protects nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigr ants from deportation who were brought to the U.S as children.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The administration is giving Congress until March to possibly save the policy or create new legislation, though it's not clear what it would look like.

Indivisible Charleston hosted a rally in support of DACA at the North Charleston City Hall on Tuesday.

Marisol Hernandez attended the rally and she's is covered by DACA.

"My first reactions were disappointment because he did say that he was going to treat the Dreamers with compassion with love, that he loved the dreamers, but if that's his love I don't want it," Hernandez said." I'm going to fight against his love."

She was born in Mexico but came to the live in the U.S. at the age of 5.

"It wasn't my choice to come here but wherever my parents went I went," she said.

South Carolina is the home she's known and she's fighting to keep DACA.

"After being 21 years here and feeling like a part of society, once I can't renew my DACA, I'm going to lose a license. I'm going to lose my work permit and I don't know what's going to happen to me," Hernandez said. "I did start a cleaning company and I don't know what's going to happen to it now."

Several U.S. citizens spoke out in support of the program while others protected under DACA also shared their testimonies.

Undocumented immigr ants have to apply to receive DACA protections.

"When we first got approved, these papers, everything opened up for me. I couldn't go to school, I couldn't drive, I couldn't do anything. Now I can drive and pay taxes. I'm going to school," said another DACA recipient.

Many at the rally plan on contacting their state representatives in hopes of gaining support to restore DACA and the protections it provides.

"I am here and I am DACA and I am a dreamer. We will fight and we will not be intimidated by anyone," DACA recipient Diana Brito said. "No one will intimidate us because we will keep on fighting. Because we have you and we have your support and your support counts so much."

New applicants will not be accepted under the DACA program.

The administration announced a plan to continue renewing permits for anyone whose status expires with the next six months as Congress decides on how it will move forward.

