PICTURES: Flooding reported in Summerville after Tuesday afternoon storms

Residents in Summerville reported flooding following storms Tuesday afternoon.

Carla Stewart-Horlbeck captured pictures of a flooded parking lot at the CVS on 1602 Central Ave.

Units with the fire department and the sheriff's office have responded to the lot, according to motorists.

Businesses reported other parking lots in the area flooded due to the rain which viewers reported coming down around 4:30 p.m.

