Isle of Palms man will drive baby supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey is incredible.

Lives have been changed, homes lost, and streets flooded.

For Brian Peters on Isle of Palms, the visuals are simply unbelievable.

“As a father of two, I can’t imagine being in that situation at all,” said Peters.

When the news first hit, Peters instantly thought of the children.

“Being in that situation with children who need diapers is just an incredibly horrible thought,” said Peters. “I just wanted to try to help out where I can.”

And help he has.

Peters is collecting donations that he will singlehandedly drive to Texas.

But the donations he’s asking for are a little different than most.

“We have been getting a great amount of diapers,” said Peters. “Apparently in Houston they need sizes four, five and six the most.”

He’s focusing on baby supplies. It’s something essential that’s easy to overlook.

“It was just a matter of finding out that diapers weren’t included in aid relief programs,” said Peters.

Peters is only asking people to donate three things: diapers, baby formula and baby wipes.

“I just figured that I could focus on something small and hopefully make a little bit of a difference,” said Peters.

That’s a difference Red Cross members say people can especially make by donating money.

“Really the best thing for us is to get the dollars from the folks who are being so kind as to donate to us and immediately connecting those to the needs of the shelter residents,” said Cuthbert Langley, a spokesman for Red Cross South Carolina.

The needs of those residents is exactly what Peters hopes to serve.

“The big goal is to try to make some kids who are suffering have a better day,”

A better day Peters will drive more than a thousand miles to see.

Peters will be accepting donations until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

He will leave for Texas first thing Thursday morning.

