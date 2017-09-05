Police searching for suspect after downtown Charleston shooting injures one

Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
The devastation of Hurricane Harvey is incredible.More >>
The devastation of Hurricane Harvey is incredible.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in downtown Charleston that injured one person.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in downtown Charleston that injured one person.More >>
Four people were injured following an accident involving an ambulance and a truck in Colleton County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Four people were injured following an accident involving an ambulance and a truck in Colleton County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Residents in Summerville reported flooding following storms Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Residents in Summerville reported flooding following storms Tuesday afternoon.More >>