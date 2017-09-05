Quantcast

Police searching for suspect after downtown Charleston shooting injures one

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in downtown Charleston that injured one person. 

According to police, the shooting happened at 7:18 p.m. on 16 Line Street. 

The male victim has been transported to MUSC. 

CPD officials say officers are attempting to locate the suspect. 

