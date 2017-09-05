Lowcountry High School Football Week 3 Schedule

Week 3 of the High School football season begins on Friday night. Be sure to check back here for scores, videos, pictures and much more.
9/8
Baptist Hill (2-0) at Academic Magnet (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Goose Creek (0-2) at Greenwood (2-0)
Georgetown (0-3) at Stratford (0-2)
Summerville (1-1) at Dutch Fork (1-1)
West Ashley (2-0) at Charlotte Christian (2-1)
Lakewood (2-1) at Colleton Co. (0-2)
Berkeley (2-1) at Hanahan (1-2)
Burke (0-3) at Stall (0-2)
Bishop England (1-2) at Porter-Gaud (3-0)
Williston-Elko (1-1) at Woodland (1-2)
Military Magnet (0-3) at Garrett (0-2)
North Charleston (2-0) at St. John’s (3-0)
Carvers Bay (3-0) at North Myrtle Beach (3-0)
Cross (1-1) at Kingstree (0-3)
Battery Creek (0-3) at Charleston Charter (0-3)
Oceanside (2-1) at CE Murray (2-1)
Hemingway (2-0) at Andrews (3-0)
Heathwood (1-2) at Pinewood Prep (1-2)
Hilton Head Christian (1-1) at First Baptist (2-1)
Northwood (1-1) at Dorchester Academy (2-1)
Palmetto Christian (0-3) at Colleton Prep (1-1)
