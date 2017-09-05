Lowcountry island communities prepping for possibility of Irma

Island communities are beginning to make preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma despite its path being uncertain.

“You should always take it seriously," said Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin."Anytime there’s a storm that poses a threat to life, limb and property you should take it serious. Have an alternative plan, don’ t just expect it to blow away. You will not necessarily have a lot of time to react. Try and stay on top of things and react as early to possible so you can get out of harm’s way.”

Cronin is encouraging people to take out their hurricane plan and checklist and start to prepare.

“Irma may come and go," Cronin said."We may not have to face the heavy winds of Irma, but I’m certain there’s something further along behind it, maybe into October."

Cronin said the local municipalities and county are expected to move to OpCon 4 on Wednesday, and will hopefully encourage people to start preparing.

“We want to prepare ourselves but also make sure the citizens are alerted,” said Cronin.

Cronin said even if Irma does not have a direct impact, the city is still preparing forr a rain event.

Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island are also starting to prepare.

City spokesperson’s fo both said they are reviewing their own plans, and getting extra supplies.

Free sand bags will be available at the Public Safety Building and sand is available at the Municipal Parking Lot.

Isle of Palm re-entry stickers are also available at the Public Safety Building.

To obtain one, you must have proof of residency and vehicle registration.

You can get a copy of a hurricane checklist here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.