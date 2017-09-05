Quantcast

Pendarvis and Sandy going head-to-head for SC District 113 seat - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Pendarvis and Sandy going head-to-head for SC District 113 seat

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
Source: SCVotes.org Source: SCVotes.org
Source: SCVotes.org Source: SCVotes.org
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Marvin Pendarvis and Theron Sandy will be going head-to-head for the South Carolina House District 113 seat in November.

Pendarvis won the Democratic nomination while Sandy won the Republican nomination in Tuesday night's primary.

The election is to fill a seat left vacant by Democrat Seth Whipper who stepped down to become a magistrate judge.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly