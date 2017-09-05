Pendarvis and Sandy going head-to-head for SC District 113 seat

Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it nears the northern Leeward Islands.More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it nears the northern Leeward Islands.More >>
On Tuesday, the Trump Administration formally announced the end of DACA, an Obama-era program that protects nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation who were brought to the U.S as children.More >>
On Tuesday, the Trump Administration formally announced the end of DACA, an Obama-era program that protects nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation who were brought to the U.S as children.More >>
Island communities are beginning to make preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma despite its path being uncertain.More >>
Island communities are beginning to make preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma despite its path being uncertain.More >>
Marvin Pendarvis and Theron Sandy will be going head-to-head for the South Carolina House District 113 seat in November.More >>
Marvin Pendarvis and Theron Sandy will be going head-to-head for the South Carolina House District 113 seat in November.More >>
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on James Island Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on James Island Tuesday afternoon.More >>