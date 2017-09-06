Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/5)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a K in a 7-6 loss to Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .255 with 20 HR's and 54 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a walk in a 3-2 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .283 with 37 HR's and 85 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 2-1 win over Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .235 with 9 HR's and 49 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 2 walks and 2 K's earning a hold in a 9-3 win over Milwaukee. The Beaufort alum is 4-3 with 2 holds, a 5.84 ERA and 62 K's in 57 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .245 with 7 HR's and 42 RBI.

James Reeves, SP, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - No game. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 2 saves, a 0.00 ERA and 10 K's in 10.1 innings. He's 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings in High-A.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - Game PPD. The Goose Creek alum is batting .185 with a HR and 8 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-3 with an 7.12 ERA and 23 K's in 30.1 innings.