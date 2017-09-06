Multiple Lowcountry agencies move to OPCON 4 ahead of Hurricane Irma

As computer models continue to vary on the projected path of Hurricane Irma and its potential impact on the Lowcountry, several area agencies are increasing their emergency operating conditions.

Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, WIlliamsburg and Georgetown County officials moved their county emergency operations center status to OPCON 4 at noon Wednesday.

The City of Folly Beach also moved to OPCON 4 at noon and has since declared a state of emergency in its municipality, according to City Administrator Spencer Wetmore.

"Staff has participated in a conference calls with state and local agencies to remain up-to-date on the potential impacts," Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.

"The Berkeley County EOC will be under 'Partial Activation,' primarily staffed by emergency management personnel," Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said.

"The Emergency Management Department is closely monitoring the situation and has opened lines of communication with emergency support agencies and all essential EOC personnel are now on stand-by," Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said.

City of Charleston officials are closely monitoring Irma's track and its potential impact on South Carolina, Charleston Emergency Management Director Mark Wilbert said.

“While it is still too soon to know exactly what the impact of the storm may be for our area, residents are encouraged to begin making preparations, including gathering emergency supplies, becoming familiar with evacuation routes and coordinating with family members,” he said.

Charleston city officials plan to launch a citizen information line at 843-973-7219 later Wednesday to keep Charleston residents up to date.

Folly Beach City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said Folly Beach residents can register for Code Red, a free program that allows the public to receive voicemail and text message notifications about emergency situations by visiting the city's website here.

OPCON 4 means the Emergency management Department Department is closely monitoring the situation and has opened lines of communication with emergency support agencies and all essential OEC personnel are now on stand-by.

