LOOK HERE: Closings & cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma

This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS (Alphabetical Order)

Charleston Southern University - Called for a mandatory evacuation ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Irma.

The university made the announcement on its Facebook page shortly before noon Wednesday. The campus will close on Thursday at 9 p.m. Sports events, campus activities, and campus visits are canceled until further notice.The post states students will not be allowed on campus until they are notified that it has reopened and they should use Blackboard to keep up with assignments until classes resume.

"There is a mandatory evacuation for resident students (including those in the Wingate hotel) by noon Friday," the post states. "It is mandatory that all resident students complete the Evacuation Residential Form before leaving campus."

Holly Hill Academy Child Care and School - Classes at Holly Hill Academy Child Care and School are CANCELED Monday and Tuesday.

The school made the announcement on its Facebook page shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. The school has said, however, the Friday varsity football game against Beaufort Academy will still be played.

Paramedic Classes - Paramedic Classes have been CANCELED starting September 6, 2017 and we RESUME (as of now), on September 13, 2017.

EMT Courses at College of Charleston, Regional Ambulance, and Ashley River Fire are CANCELED starting today, September 6, 2017 and will resume on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 (as of now). The Administrative Office will be closed starting Friday, September 8, 2017, and will reopen as quickly as possible, as weather conditions permit.

