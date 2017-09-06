Charleston Southern-SC State football game postponed

Charleston Southern and South Carolina State's first meeting on the football field in 18 years has been postponed due to the threat of the incoming Hurricane Irma the school announced on Wednesday.

CSU is closing their campus at 9 pm on Thursday. All the school's athletic events are either canceled or postponed.

“The safety of our student-athletes and staff is paramount to the Department of Athletics and to the university. When faced with situations such as the impending hurricane expected to impact South Carolina, we always want to exercise caution and use good judgement to ensure students’ safety. I look forward to working with Charleston Southern in an effort to reschedule the game,” said Athletics Director Stacy Danley.

“(Being unable to play this weekend) is so disappointing because we were looking forward to renewing a relationship with South Carolina State in football and play them as we compete in so many other sports. We’re hoping we can get together with them later on this season and look forward to trying to work that out,” said Hank Small, Charleston Southern University athletic director.

A CSU official has said the two schools will try to reschedule the game for later this season.