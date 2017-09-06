Know your hurricane evacuation routes ahead of a storm

In an evacuation, knowing the proper evacuation routes can get you to a safer location more quickly.

Here, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, are evacuation routes for the Lowcountry:

Edisto Island, Adams Run

Evacuees will take SC 174 to US 17. They will then take US 17 south to SC 64. This will take them to Walterboro, and then to Aiken and I-20.

Yonges Island, Meggett, Hollywood, Ravenel

Use SC 265 to US 17, then US 17 south to SC 64 where they will go to Walterboro, then Aiken and I-20.

Johns Island, Kiawah Island and Seabrook

Use SC 700 to Main Road (S-20) to US 17.

Evacuees will then take US 17 south to SC 64. This will take them to Walterboro, and then to Aiken and I-20.

James Island and Folly Beach

Use SC 171 to US 17.

Evacuees should then travel south on US 17 to I-526 to the reversed lanes of I-26.

Awendaw and McClellanville

Evacuees will take SC 45 to US 52 where they will be directed right onto US 52 to SC 375 to US 521 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia.

City of Charleston

The west side of the city (West Ashley) will use SC 61 to US 78, US 321 and SC 389 to I-20.

Downtown will use the normal lanes of I-26.

Daniel Island

Evacuees will use I-526 or Clements Ferry Road as conditions warrant.

North Charleston

Evacuees will take US 52 (Rivers Avenue) to US 78 to US 178 to Orangeburg then to I-20 or continue on US 52 to US 176 or continue north on US 52.

The right lanes of US 52 at Goose Creek will continue on to Moncks Corner. In Moncks Corner, evacuees will be directed onto SC 6, where SC 6 will take them toward Columbia. The left lanes of US 52 at Goose Creek will go onto US 176 to Columbia.

Evacuees using SC 642 will travel west toward Summerville and take road S-22 (Old Orangeburg Road) to US 78 west.

East Cooper

Evacuees leaving Mount Pleasant will take I-526 or US 17 south to I-26.

Those leaving Sullivan's Island will use SC 703 to I-526 Business to access I-526, then I-26.

Evacuees from the Isle of Palms will use the Isle of Palms Connector (SC 517) to go to US 17, where the right lane will turn north on US 17, then proceed to SC 41, to SC 402, then to US 52 to SC 375, then to US 521, to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia.

Evacuees using the left lanes of the Isle of Palms Connector will turn left to go to I-526 and then on to I-26.

Evacuees on I-526 approaching I-26 from East Cooper will be directed to the normal lanes of I-526 and then on to I-26.

Those in the left lane of I-526 will be directed into the reversed lanes of I-26.

Garden City Beach South to Winyah Bay

Take US 17 South through Georgetown, then take US 521 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia.

Under certain conditions, an alternate route from Georgetown will be Black River Road to US 701 to SC 51 to SC 41 to USC 378 at Kingsburg.

