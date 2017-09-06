Charleston Police release images of vehicle in August hit and run

Charleston Police released surveillance images of a vehicle they believe struck a motorist and then fled the scene.

The incident happened at approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 13 on Meeting Street at the intersection of Woolfe Street, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The person struck by the vehicle suffered "significant bodily injury," Francis said. The pedestrian was attempting to cross Meeting Street within the crosswalk in an eastbound direction when a vehicle fled the scene northbound on Meeting Street without stopping, rendering aid or notifying authorities, he said.

Police say the suspect vehicle appears to be a newer-model charcoal grey four-door sedan with a sun/moon roof and tinted windows. The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger-side bumper and hood and may also have a damaged windshield as a result of the impact, Francis said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved or its driver should contact Sergeant Matt Wojslawowicz of the Charleston Police Department at 843-965-4084 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

