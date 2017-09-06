Charleston woman narrowly escapes death after Irma strikes St. Maarten

A Charleston woman narrowly escaped death after Hurricane Irma ripped through St. Maarten in the Virgin Islands.

Harriet Grady is staying at a condominium in S. Maarten.

Grady was trapped and had to ride out the storm in the condo.

Grady says the hurricane destroyed the condominium.

She hid in a bathroom and survived.

After the storm passed, Grady took these photos and sent them to Live 5 News.

Grady says considering what she went through, she is doing okay.

