SANDBAGS: The Lowcountry braces for Hurricane Irma

As Lowcountry residents prepare for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma, local governments are announcing sandbag distributions.

City of Charleston

Charleston officials announced the city would distribute sandbags for their residents beginning Thursday morning.

Charleston officials say the city has a limited number of free sandbags available to help residents who anticipate localized flooding. Distribution will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

City of Charleston Bees Ferry Fire Station at 1985 Bees Ferry Road.

Milford Street Public Works Operations Complex at 2150 Milford Street. Enter the first gate on the right and proceed to the rear of the complex.

Additional sand and bags will be available for citizens to build their own sandbags at two James Island locations in cooperation with the Town of James Island. Residents should bring their own shovels to assemble sandbags at these locations:

Dock Street Park, 1433 Patterson Avenue. Open dawn to dusk.

James Island Youth Soccer Fields, 871 Fort Johnson Rd. Open dawn to dusk.

A limit of 10 sandbags per household will apply to all residents at these locations. To purchase sandbags, citizens should contact a local home hardware store.

A citizen information line is now live at 843-973-7219 and will be staffed beginning Thursday to answer residents’ questions regarding the hurricane, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

City of Hanahan

The City of Hanahan is being provided sand and bags by Berkeley County to assist those in need. Hanahan city employees will be on hand to assist with the filling and loading of bags and appreciate any volunteers from the community to assist with this effort.

Sandbags will be available beside the City Hall Gymnasium on Yeamans Hall Road at the following dates and times:

Thursday - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A valid ID must be presented showing residency. Bags are limited to up to 10 per household (outside of a flood zone) and up to 20 per household (inside a flood zone) while supplies last.

Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County officials are providing citizens with sand and bags in preparation for Hurricane Irma, but citizens will have to bag their own bags. The sandbag distribution point will be held at the Williamsburg County Public Works Building located at 236 County Camp Road in Kingstree starting at 1 p.m. Thursday while supplies last. The sandbags will be free, but there is a 10 bag maximum per person/household. In order for the process to move easier please, bring your dash pass.

Dorchester County

Sandbags will be available Friday. County officials will provide more information later on Thursday.

Colleton County

Please call 843-549-2130 for information about sandbags. Someone will be available to answer residents' calls between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.