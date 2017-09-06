SANDBAGS: The Lowcountry braces for Hurricane Irma

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

As Lowcountry residents prepare for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma, local governments are announcing sandbag distributions.

City of Charleston

Charleston officials announced the city would distribute sandbags for their residents beginning Thursday morning.

Charleston officials say the city has a limited number of free sandbags available to help residents who anticipate localized flooding. Distribution will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

City of Charleston Bees Ferry Fire Station at 1985 Bees Ferry Road.

Milford Street Public Works Operations Complex at 2150 Milford Street. Enter the first gate on the right and proceed to the rear of the complex.

Additional sand and bags will be available for citizens to build their own sandbags at two James Island locations in cooperation with the Town of James Island. Residents should bring their own shovels to assemble sandbags at these locations:

Dock Street Park, 1433 Patterson Avenue. Open dawn to dusk.

James Island Youth Soccer Fields, 871 Fort Johnson Rd. Open dawn to dusk.

A limit of 10 sandbags per household will apply to all residents at these locations. To purchase sandbags, citizens should contact a local home hardware store.

A citizen information line is now live at 843-973-7219 and will be staffed beginning Thursday to answer residents’ questions regarding the hurricane, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

City of Hanahan

The City of Hanahan is being provided sand and bags by Berkeley County to assist those in need. Hanahan city employees will be on hand to assist with the filling and loading of bags and appreciate any volunteers from the community to assist with this effort.

Sandbags will be available beside the City Hall Gymnasium on Yeamans Hall Road at the following dates and times:

Thursday - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A valid ID must be presented showing residency. Bags are limited to up to 10 per household (outside of a flood zone) and up to 20 per household (inside a flood zone) while supplies last.

Town of Mount Pleasant

The Town of Mount Pleasant will deliver 1,400 sandbags to the following locations on Friday at noon. Please note that sandbags will be available on a first come/first serve basis. Once they are gone, the Town will not have additional sandbags for distribution. The sandbags are free of charge.

Corner of Royall and Ferry Streets (200 sandbags)

Snee Farm Hwy 17 Entrance (200 sandbags)

Snee Farm Whipple Road Entrance (200 sandbags)

Near the Kudzu Bakery (794 Coleman Blvd., near Starbucks) (200 sandbags)

Pearl Street at Ellen Drive (200 sandbags)

Kincade Drive at Majorie St (200 sandbags)

Whole Foods (Shopping Center) Houston Northcutt (200 sandbags)

Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, sand and 1,500 sandbags will be available at a do-it- yourself sandbag area by the oil recycle center at the Public Services Facility at 6 Mile located at 1355 Sweetgrass Basket Way.

Berkeley County

The County is working to provide sandbags for Berkeley County citizens at local fire departments. The following locations are offering sandbags:

Town of Moncks Corner Fire Department, 118 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner, SC

Whitesville Fire Department, 115 Sunview Lane Moncks Corner, SC

C & B Fire Department, 509 Royle Road, Ladson, SC

Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, 1020 Oakley Road

Cainhoy Fire Department -2451 Clements Ferry Road

Lake Moultrie Fire Department- Corner of Black Oak and Dawsey Road

Pimlico Fire Department on Old Highway 52

Macedonia Fire Department- Highway 17a and Harristown Road

Cross Station 2 on Old Highway 6

Longridge Fire Dept 1382 Longridge Rd Ridgeville

Dorchester County

Beginning at noon Friday, Dorchester County will have a limited number of sandbags available for pickup at the below locations:

Ashley River Fire Station, 8045 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418

Dorchester County Fire-Rescue Station 21, 4214 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456

Summerville Fire-Rescue Training Center, 1101 Yancey Street, Summerville, SC 29485

New Harleyville Town Hall (Old Sun Trust Bank Building) 122 W. Main ST. Harleyville, SC 29448

Sandbags will be available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last or until 5 p.m.

In order to make resources available to as many residents as possible, each household will be limited to 10 sandbags.

Additional sandbags will be available at the above locations, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday while supplies last.

Residents are responsible for the legal disposal of all sandbags. Disposal locations/information will be made available at a later date.

Colleton County

Please call 843-549-2130 for information about sandbags. Someone will be available to answer residents' calls between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County officials are providing citizens with sand and bags in preparation for Hurricane Irma, but citizens will have to bag their own bags. The sandbag distribution point will be held at the Williamsburg County Public Works Building located at 236 County Camp Road in Kingstree starting at 1 p.m. Thursday while supplies last. The sandbags will be free, but there is a 10 bag maximum per person/household. In order for the process to move easier please, bring your dash pass.

