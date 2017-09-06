CAS moving animals out of Charleston due to potential impact of Irma

Officials with the Charleston Animal Society say they are moving their animals out of the Lowcountry in preparation "of a potential impact from Hurricane Irma and possibly Hurricane Jose."

“We currently have 674 animals under our care,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore. “We are now implementing our emergency management plan that will allow for the best way to provide safety to homeless animals.”

The first step of the plan is to find all animals in the shelter homes.

According to officials, on Thursday, Charleston Animal Society will be working with partners from the SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken, Greenville County Animal Care and Charlotte Humane Society, along with Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team in Pennsylvania to move animals out of Charleston.

"Step two is to help other shelters in harm’s way evacuate their animals," CAS officials said.

Charleston Animal Society will be pulling a number of animals from Frances R. Willis Animal Shelter in Dorchester County, the St. Frances Animal Shelter in Georgetown, SC and the Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach, FL.

Those animals will be moved by other sheltering partners, CAS officials said.

"We are taking inventory on animal shelters’ critical needs in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions,” said Elmore. “These areas of the state are the most vulnerable to hurricane winds, storm surge and flooding.” As critical needs come up, Charleston Animal Society will do what it can to help other animal care agencies.

CAS officials provided the following additional information:

What Can You Do?

Foster families for kittens are needed immediately. Please come to Charleston Animal Society on Thursday or Friday between 9am-5pm, if you can help. All supplies, food and medical care are provided.

Charleston Animal Society urges all pet owners to Prepare. Plan. Stay Informed. To learn more, go to www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/hurricane.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.