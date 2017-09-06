Citadel-PC Football Game Moved to Clinton, SC

Due to the forecasted impact of Hurricane Irma, The Citadel's football game against Presbyterian College has been moved to PC’s Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C. Kickoff will be at noon on Saturday (Sept. 9).

Tickets purchased for the game will be honored on Saturday at Presbyterian. Tickets can also be purchased at Bailey Memorial Stadium on the day of the game.

Unused tickets from the Presbyterian game may be redeemed for a ticket or equal or lesser value to the Wofford game (Oct. 14) or the Western Carolina game (Nov. 4). Tickets will be redeemed on a “best available & while supplies last” basis. Fans can also donate their tickets to the Junior Bulldog program, which benefits orphanages and foster families in the Lowcountry.



Bailey Memorial Stadium is located in Clinton, SC on the campus of Presbyterian College. Presbyterian (0-1) lost its season opener last week at Wake Forest, 51-7. The Citadel is 1-0 after a 31-14 win against Newberry last Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium.