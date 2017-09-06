Joint Base Charleston preparing to secure equipment, plan for possible evacuation

Officials at Joint Base Charleston say they are beginning precautionary preparations to secure equipment, and plan for a possible evacuation.

"Joint Base Charleston is currently in Hurricane Condition V, which indicates that we are within 96 hours of destructive winds impacting the base" JBC officials said in a statement released Wednesday night. "Base personnel are reviewing their respective readiness checklists in anticipation of the installation moving into HURCON IV, which indicates possible destructive winds within 72 hours."

According to JBC officials, during Condition V, the base will begin precautionary preparations to secure equipment that may be exposed to storm conditions, plan for the possible evacuation of aircraft, personnel and their families.

"We are staying in close contact with state and local authorities regarding the possibility of an evacuation order," officials said."Additionally, teams will soon begin to store outdoor items that could become projectiles in a storm. The Installation Office of Emergency Management encourages everyone to review their hurricane plans with their families.You should monitor the storm on NOAA weather radio and through the local news media, particularly those residents in low-lying areas along the SC coast."

JBC official say the Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina; Charleston; Berkeley and Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center will coordinate on actions to take and inform residents as the storm forecast changes.

"As a prudent precaution, all military members are requested to update their contact information and potential evacuation location on their respective Services’ accountability systems. If an evacuation order is given, correct information is crucial for accountability," officials said.

JBC officials provided the following additional information:

Please use the links below to check & update your information:

Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System

https://afpaas.af.mil/

Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System

https://navyfamily.navy.mil/

U.S. Army Disaster Personnel Accountability and Assessment System

https://adpaas.army.mil/

For hurricane condition information, base personnel, their families and residents can call the 628th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Straight Talk line at (843) 963-5581 for up-to-date hurricane condition information.

Official updates will be provided via www.facebook.com/pages/teamcharleston or www.jbcharleston.jb.mil.

