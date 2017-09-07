Hanahan, Berkeley Co. to distribute sandbags to area residents while supplies last

Berkeley County officials announced sandbags for Berkeley County citizens at local fire departments.

Officials have said sandbags will be provided at the following locations:

Town of Moncks Corner Fire Department at 118 Carolina Avenue in Moncks Corner

Whitesville Fire Department at 115 Sunview Lane in Moncks Corner

C & B Fire Department at 115 Sunview Lane in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department at 1020 Oakley Road

Cainhoy Fire Department at 2451 Clements Ferry Road

Lake Moultrie Fire Department at the corner of Black Oak and Dawsey Road

Pimlico Fire Department on Old Highway 52

Macedonia Fire Department at Highway 17a and Harristown Road

Cross Station 2 on Old Highway 6

is also being provided sand and bags by Berkeley County to assist those in need. Hanahan city employees will be on hand to assist with the filling and loading of bags and appreciate any volunteers from the community to assist with this effort.

Sandbags will be available beside the City Hall Gymnasium on Yeamans Hall Road at the following dates and times:

Thursday, Sept. 7 - 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 - 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 - 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

A valid ID must be presented showing residency. Bags are limited to up to 10 per household outside of a flood zone and up to 20 per household inside a flood zone while supplies last.

