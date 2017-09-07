Berkeley County Emergency Operations to move to OPCON 3 ahead of Hurricane Irma

Berkeley County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will move to OPCON 3 Thursday.

The EOC will be moving to OPCON 3 at noon Thursday.

According to the Berkeley County Government, it is increasing its preparation for the storm as Hurricane Irma continues to threaten the county. The County agency has said it is closely monitoring the storm and will be coordinating a response if necessary.

OPCON 3 means the EOC will be under what is called a "Limited Activation," staffed by emergency management personnel and key agencies. The EOC will be engaged in evacuation discussions including voluntary relocations and mandatory evacuation, with other area counties and the state. Other preparatory activities and pre-evacuation conferences will be held.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.