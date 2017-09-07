Charleston Battery match against Charlotte Independence rescheduled

The Charleston Battery’s match against the Charlotte Independence scheduled for Saturday, September 9th has been postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

The Battery will now host the Independence on Wednesday, September 20th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for the originally scheduled match day can be redeemed at any of the Battery’s final three home games: September 16th, September 20th, or October 7th.

With Saturday’s match postponed, Charleston and Charlotte will now meet twice in the final five games of the season. The Battery earned a 2-0 win over the Independence in the first meeting between the teams back in April.

Charleston will play back-to-back home games for the first time since early July on September 16th and 20th. The Battery will be looking to regain their winning form in their first match at MUSC Health Stadium in over a month against Richmond on the 16th.