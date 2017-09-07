Charleston airport operating normally at this time, anticipating worsening conditions will affect operations

Officials at the Charleston International Airport say they are operating normally Thursday, but are anticipating worsening weather conditions that will affect airport operations.

"Our airlines, concessions, ground transportation and rental car providers will remain open until such time as the airfield has to close, ceasing flight operations," airport officials said. "Along with all our airport and community stakeholders, we continue to closely monitoring weather conditions associated with Hurricane Irma."

The airport provided the additional information:

Updates about airport operations will be shared on our website at iflyCHS.com and @iflyCHS on Facebook and Twitter as information is available and conditions allow. These updates are not a substitute for information about upcoming flights. Your airline is your best resource for information about delays, cancellations, rebookings, waivers, refunds, and/or up-to-date flight status information. The Aviation Authority, which operates the Charleston International Airport terminal facility, does not determine if or when flights will be cancelled or when they resume. However, we work in concert with our airline partners to ensure safe travels of the flying public.

Generally, airlines and Air Traffic Control do not operate in sustained crosswinds that exceed 35 knots. Additionally, Joint Base Charleston owns the CHS runways and decides if and when to close the runways. When that occurs, the airlines will cease to operate in and out of CHS until Air Force officials deem it is safe to reopen the runways.

The airport terminal building will remain open as conditions allow, but it is not a shelter. There may come a time that the airlines and the businesses inside the airport have to cease operations. For security, the boarding gates, TSA checkpoint and all dining and shopping facilities will be locked down on the secure side of the airport, hindering access to facilities.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.