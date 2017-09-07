Charleston airport operating normally at this time, anticipating worsening conditions will affect operations

Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Senior and assisted-living centers around the Lowcountry have been ordered by the Governor Henry McMaster to evacuate the coastlines of South Carolina. Many may recall this captivating picture of a flooded nursing home after Hurricane Harvey that left dozens of elderly stranded in the water. The governor is trying to avoid a repeat of that situation in the Palmetto state. Health care and assisted living-facilities should already be working to evacuate the coast.More >>
Senior and assisted-living centers around the Lowcountry have been ordered by the Governor Henry McMaster to evacuate the coastlines of South Carolina. Many may recall this captivating picture of a flooded nursing home after Hurricane Harvey that left dozens of elderly stranded in the water. The governor is trying to avoid a repeat of that situation in the Palmetto state. Health care and assisted living-facilities should already be working to evacuate the coast.More >>
The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.More >>
The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.More >>
CARTA officials say full service will run on Friday but complete service stoppage is "highly likely" on Saturday for an expected mandatory evacuation notice.More >>
CARTA officials say full service will run on Friday but complete service stoppage is "highly likely" on Saturday for an expected mandatory evacuation notice.More >>
This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
This is a current list of closings and cancellations prompted by Hurricane Irma.More >>