CARTA will run full service on Friday, service stoppage 'highly likely' on Saturday

CARTA officials say full service will run on Friday but complete service stoppage is "highly likely" on Saturday for an expected mandatory evacuation notice.

"Riders are strongly encouraged to conduct all business – such as trips to the grocery store or doctor – as soon as possible on Friday," CARTA officials said."Complete service stoppage is highly likely on Saturday, Sept. 9, in accordance with an expected mandatory evacuation notice. More details on those impacts will be released as available."

CARTA is strongly encouraging all riders to conduct all business as early as possible on Friday, with the expectation of service stoppage on Saturday.



According to a CARTA press release, Tel-A-Ride services may run slightly longer as we attempt to facilitate requests involving individuals needing to be transported in handicapped-accessible vehicles.



"Residents who choose to ignore a mandatory evacuation notice will be without access to regular public services, including public transit," CARTA officials said."A return to service will largely depend on accessibility. CARTA will have staff at the County Emergency Operations Center and we will initiate service on routes as we are directed to do so. We will have equipment positioned at up to four secure locations and we will have drivers who will remain in the region. Hopefully, this will allow us to get up and running ASAP."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.