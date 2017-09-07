Irma temporarily pulls emergency chief out of retirement

After retiring less than three months ago, the former chief of Charleston County’s emergency management operations has returned to help coordinate efforts for Hurricane Irma.

Cathy Haynes retired at the end of June after 35 years with Charleston County government.

She helped lead the county through natural disasters, including Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

A Charleston County spokesperson said Haynes agreed to return and help facilitate any storm operations this hurricane season, pending her availability.

During a news conference of emergency officials from the tri-county on Thursday, Haynes urged people to “please leave now” ahead of Hurricane Irma.

