Berkeley County to move to OPCON 2 at noon

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane as of Friday morning. (Source: Live 5)

Berkeley County's Emergency Operations Center will move to OPCON 2 at noon Friday, a sign evacuations will likely be issued.

OPCON 2 means there are strong indications an evacuation will be issued. If that happens, the county's Emergency Management Department will be under full activation and preparations will be made to open shelters on short notice, according to county spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer.

"While the path of the storm is still uncertain, it poses threats to Berkeley County," she said.

Berkeley County residents can call the county's citizen information line at 843-719-4800 for updated information or report issues county emergency officials should know about.

