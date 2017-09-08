McMaster to make decision on mandatory evacuations Friday evening

South Carolina's governor says he will review the next update to Hurricane Irma's forecast track late Friday afternoon before making a decision on ordering mandatory evacuations for Saturday morning.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.
Charleston City Council unanimously declared a state of emergency for the Holy City as Hurricane Irma continues its trek toward the United States.
Residents are encouraged to evacuate to family, friends, or a hotel if they are leaving the area. If those options are not viable, residents in evacuation zones can seek safety at an Evacuation Shelter. The South Carolina Department of Social Services and American Red Cross will open open shelters in Dorchester County at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.
