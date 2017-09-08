McMaster to hold news conference Friday on Irma's potential S.C. impact

Gov. Henry McMaster said he could order mandatory evacuations and I-26 lane reversals as early as Saturday at 10 a.m. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina's governor says there is no official decision yet on a mandatory evacuation order.

That order could still come by 10 a.m. Saturday, the time he mentioned at a news conference on Thursday.

"Until we say otherwise, coastal residents should plan on evacuating Saturday at 10 a.m," he said. "That may change at 6 o'clock this evening."

McMaster said he wants to see the next update from the National Hurricane Center, which will come at 5 p.m. and will include an update to the center's official hurricane track. He has scheduled a second news conference of the day for 6 p.m.

He said he did not think it would be necessary to issue an order to close schools statewide.

"The decision on school closings will continue to be made by school districts themselves," he said.

Most Lowcountry school districts made the decision early Thursday afternoon to close their schools and offices through Tuesday.

McMaster also rescinded an order of mandatory evacuations for healthcare facilities in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry Counties.

The order remains in effect in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties, he said.

The most recent forecast tracks from the National Hurricane Center have shifted the track of the storm to the west, predicting it will go across the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia. But that forecast track also has the typical so-called cone of uncertainty, a wide area where the storm could actually go.

By the fifth day out, the longest point in such a forecast track, that cone can be more than 200 miles wide, which means South Carolina could still feel the effects of the storm.

