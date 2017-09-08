Edisto Beach preparing for Irma

The town of Edisto Beach is preparing for possible effects from Hurricane Irma.

The town was hard hit when Hurricane Matthew roared through in October 2016.

Folks are not taking chances with Irma.

Greg Pickett and his sons spent Friday boarding up their house and filling sandbags. They are planning to evacuate to Greenville.

Harriet Kizer says she will also evacuate but has no plans to board up her house.

Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby says town officials are watching the storm closely.

Darby says she is most concerned about storm surge and flooding.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.