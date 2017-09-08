City of Charleston monitoring Hurricane Irma, moves to OPCON 2

Charleston city emergency officials shifted to OPCON 2 Friday afternoon as Irma continued its approach toward the southeastern United States.

Beginning at 5 p.m., city parking garages will be free for residents to park their cars throughout the duration of the storm, excluding the Gaillard Center parking garage at 33 Alexander Street, the Marion Square garage at 399 King Street, and the first floor of the Visitor Center garage at 73 Mary Street.

Garage openings are for cars only and do not apply to boats or trailers. A full list of city of Charleston garages can be found at www.charleston-sc.gov/parking-information

On Thursday, Charleston City Council declared a state of emergency.

Mayor John Tecklenburg made the announcement at a news conference late Thursday afternoon.

“We cannot over emphasize how dangerous this storm could be and likely will be for the City of Charleston,” Tecklenburg said.

The mayor also had a strong warning for those who live in areas that tend to be impacted by storms.

“If you live on the barrier islands or on a property that has a history of flooding it’s a good time to be out of town for this long weekend coming up,” Tecklenburg said.

