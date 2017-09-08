City of Charleston monitoring Hurricane Irma, moves to OPCON 2

Gov. Henry McMaster is planning a news conference Friday afternoon to update preparations and expected impacts from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Charleston City Council unanimously declared a state of emergency for the Holy City as Hurricane Irma continues its trek toward the United States.More >>
Tri-County officials are expected to hold a 3 p.m. news conference on Friday regarding Hurricane Irma.More >>
