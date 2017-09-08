Quantcast

N. Charleston police investigating after shooting kills one

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police are investigating after a Friday morning shooting killed one man.

Jonathan Keitt, 32, died on scene as a result of a gunshot wound this morning, according to Kimberly Rhoton with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday,  officers responded to 7159 Stall Road in reference to a deceased individual located behind the building.   

Employees advised police they heard gunshots between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. 

On scene officers located an adult male victim suffering a gunshot wound, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

