N. Charleston police investigating after shooting kills one

North Charleston police are investigating after a Friday morning shooting killed one man.

Jonathan Keitt, 32, died on scene as a result of a gunshot wound this morning, according to Kimberly Rhoton with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, officers responded to 7159 Stall Road in reference to a deceased individual located behind the building.

Employees advised police they heard gunshots between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

On scene officers located an adult male victim suffering a gunshot wound, and the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

