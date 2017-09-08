Two SC men arrested for federal indictment for alleged drug conspiracy

Two Hemingway men have been arrested for a federal indictment in connection with alleged drug conspiracy, according to Investigator Alex Edwards with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 24, Narcotics Investigators from the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Joseph Durant, 43, of Hemingway, South Carolina for a federal indictment concerning drug conspiracy.

During the time of Durant’s arrest he was in possession of two handguns, items commonly used to distribute drugs, and $1,695 in U.S. Currency was discovered at the scene, according to Investigators.

On Aug. 30, Archie Lee McCullough Jr., 33, of Andrews, South Carolina was arrested for a federal indictment concerning drug conspiracy.

During the time of McCullough’s arrest he was in possession of a large quantity of heroin, according to Investigators.

A search warrant was obtained for McCullough’s residence. Investigators discovered one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, approximately half a kilogram of heroin, one handgun, and a money counter, all located at the scene, according to a press release.

Both arrests were a yearlong investigation into illegal drug activity conducted by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force which includes agents with the FBI, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division.

Both men will remain in federal custody until a bond set by a Federal Magistrate.

