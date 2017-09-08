Country singer Don Williams dies at 78

Country Music Hall of Famer Don William died, according to his publicist.

Williams died after a short illness and was 78 years old.

Born on May 27, 1939, in Floydada, TX, he made his chart debut with “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973. He topped the charts for the first time in 1974 with “I Wouldn’t Want To Live If You Didn’t Love Me.”

Other well-known hits included "Tulsa Time," "She Never Knew Me," "It Must Be Love," and "I Believe in You."

Williams was named male vocalist of the year by the Country Music Association in 1978 and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

He retired from performing in 2016.

