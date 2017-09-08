Joint Base Charleston cancels HURCON status, partially ends limited evacuation order

The Joint Base Charleston Commander partially terminated a limited evacuation order issued Friday.

The Joint Base Charleston installation commander also canceled Hurricane Condition actions at 10 a.m. Sunday because of a decline in the projected effects of Hurricane Irma to the base, according to 1st Lt. Allison Egan.

In line with Governor McMaster's evacuation of specific counties, Col. Jeffrey Nelson, commander of the 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston, amended the limited evacuation order to recall all military members and their families with the exception of those residing in Edisto Beach in Colleton County, Daufuskie, Fripp, Harbor, Hunting and Hilton Head Islands in Beaufort County, and Knowles and Tullifiny in Jasper County. Those residing in the evacuated counties are not to return until further notice.

All other evacuees are ordered to return to their residences, given the weather and road conditions are safe, from their safe haven locations to their homes no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nelson said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.