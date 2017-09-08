Joint Base Charleston commander issues limited evacuation order

The Joint Base Charleston Commander has issued a limited evacuation order because of the projected path of Hurricane Irma.

"The LEO has been issued to ensure the safety of our personnel and their families in support of Governor McMaster's evacuation efforts," 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander Col. Jeff Nelson said. "While the Governor has not ordered a mandatory evacuation at this time, he has encouraged people to leave now in anticipation of an evacuation order. Military personnel and DoD civilians must be ordered to leave for administrative and pay purposes. The LEO accomplishes this requirement."

Base personnel and residents should work through their chain of command and determine an evacuation plan. All military members and civilians not designated as ride-out members or for evacuation preparation actions were ordered to evacuate beginning at noon on Friday and to depart no later than 6 p.m. Saturday.

All personnel should contact their duty sections for further instructions and for information on transportation for individuals who do not have a personal vehicle. Those evacuating should follow their approved hurricane readiness plan. Stay tuned to local television and radio stations for instructions and hurricane information. Follow local guidelines for routes to leave the area, or report to the closest shelter immediately.

The Joint Base Commander shut down Force Support services beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.

Child Development Centers and Youth Programs will close at 6 p.m. The Bowman Liberty Center, Air Base Flight kitchen, all lodging, including the Inns of Charleston, Foster Creek Villas and R.V. Camp, Lowcountry Campground, and Short Stay will be closing Saturday at noon.

The Galley will provide meals through lunchtime Saturday. Please follow @JBCharlestonFSS for planned re-opening hours. After these times, only fire, ambulance and law enforcement services will be operating.

Each respective service has a hotline where family members can obtain information on military members who have evacuated affected areas. The number for Air Force personnel is: 1-800-435-9941; Navy personnel 1-800-946-9183; for Army personnel: 1-800-833-6622.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.