Dorchester County to open evacuation shelters on Sunday

Residents are encouraged to evacuate to family, friends, or a hotel if they are leaving the area. If those options are not viable, residents in evacuation zones can seek safety at an Evacuation Shelter.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services and American Red Cross will open shelters in Dorchester County at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. Shelter locations will be announced on Saturday.

Special Medical Needs Shelter - Residents must call the triage line, prior to arriving at the Special Medical Needs Shelter. The triage phone number will be published on, Sunday. Residents with general questions/inquiries should call (843) 953-0038.

Pet Shelter - The Pet Shelter will only accept crated, small, domesticated animals. At least one family member must remain at the shelter, with the pet, at all times. Residents who would like to utilize the pet shelter will be responsible for bringing all pet supplies including, but not limited to a leash, vaccination records, pet food, water & food bowls, sheet or blanket to cover kennel, litter and litter Box, medication (if needed), and training pads for kennel.

To locate an open shelter in Dorchester County visit https://www.dorchestercountysc.gov/services/emergency-services/emergency-management/shelter-information.

What to bring to a shelter:

Bedding - blankets, sleeping bags, and pillows.

Food Supply - consider special dietary needs.

Essential Medications - fill any prescriptions to ensure enough supply.

Phone and Charger - bring extra battery packs or solar chargers.

Personal Hygiene - toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.

Clothing - consider rain gear and sturdy shoes.

Infant Needs - formula, diapers, etc.

Unique Family Needs - consider persons who are elderly or have special medical needs.

Emergency Kit.

Children's Items - reading books, stuffed animal, or coloring books.

