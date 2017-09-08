SCE&G trims trees in preparation for Irma impacts

As Hurricane Irma crawls closer and closer, many families have decided to hit the road. But still, there are those still hard at work.

“Storm preparation is not something we just do in the week or the days ahead of the storm,” said SCG&E representative Paul Fischer. “That’s something that we do year round.”

Even with year-round preparation, SCG&E still has work to do.

“It makes a difference for our customers and it makes a difference for the safety and the reliability for our system,” said Fischer.

Fischer said me the strong winds from a hurricane could cause problems for power lines.

“Those tree limbs and those trees that could come down could take those lines down,” said Fischer. “So the more we could do in advance of the storm the more we can do to mitigate those power outages.”

But even with that mitigation, the company is planning for the worst.

“We’ve got more than 2,000 employees ready to answer the call should those outages occur during the storm,” said Fischer.

SCG&E also has six-hundred contract crews if they need them.

And even though Irma’s path has shifted slightly west of Charleston, SCE&G crews are still on high alert.

“We’re going to be prepared for the effects of this storm regardless of the severity of the impacts,” said Fischer.

SCE&G employees recommend you stay away from any power lines that come down. They also ask that you report those issues and power outages directly to the company.

