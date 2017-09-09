Edisto Beach Evacuation - What you need to know

A mandatory evacuation will go into effect for the barrier islands of Colleton, Beaufort, and Jasper Counties at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Edisto Beach Police Chief said Friday night that prior to evacuating the island, residents need to take their proof of residence, ID, and any important documents or medications.

Once residents are evacuated they will not be allowed to come back into Edisto Beach until the storm has passed. To enter, residents must have proof of residence and ID to enter.

Starting Saturday morning Lt. Benton with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department said deputies and Edisto Beach Police will be going door-to-door to make sure all residents are aware of the evacuation.

The Edisto Beach City Hall will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, but will close at 10 a.m. for the evacuation.

The Mayor of Edisto Beach ordered a curfew beginning at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. Mayor Darby has been monitoring conditions all morning. She wants people to think about the power water can have.

Law enforcement passing by me with blue lights on. Storm surge is a concern for residents, Edisto Beach officials. #Irma pic.twitter.com/BQzaNh5ChZ — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) September 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.