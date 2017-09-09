TAKE A STAND: Hurricane Irma

The official forecast track of Hurricane Irma as of 11 a.m. Friday. (Source: Live 5)

We are all extremely encouraged to see the westward movement of the latest models.

That’s awesome! However, we cannot let our guard down. Until the storm makes the northern turn, the forecast remains complex and just as models can shift west, they can easily shift back to the east. Our meteorologists tell us that even if Irma stays on the current track, the Lowcountry will still be impacted with tropical force wind, rain, flooding and storm surge.

The bottom line is our plans are still fluid and we would likely be in continuing coverage that will require support from all departments.

We’ll share more information as we get updated forecasts and finalize our plans.

If the models continue to track to the west farther away from us, we’ll pray for the people in Irma’s path and plan one heck of a cookout later for the staff!

