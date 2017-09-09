Hurricane watch, storm surge watch in effect for Beaufort; tropical storm watch for Charleston, Colleton counties

A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.

Hurricane Irma is not expected to directly hit South Carolina, but due to the magnitude and size of the hurricane, effects are expected based on current reports.

A hurricane watch means hurricane wind conditions are possible within Beaufort County within the next 48 hours.

Affected areas include Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Bluffton.

A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for Charleston and Colleton Counties.

A Tropical Storm Watch means Tropical storm wind conditions are possible within this area and within the next 48 hours

The watch affects Charleston, Cottageville, McClellanville, Smoaks, and Walterboro.

Complete list of advisories and alerts:

CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been issued for Beaufort, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, and Inland Chatham

A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch have been issued for Charleston and Tidal Berkeley

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Allendale, Bulloch, Candler, Dorchester, Effingham, Evans, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Jenkins, Long, Screven, and Tattnall - A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Inland Bryan, Inland Jasper, Inland Liberty, and Inland McIntosh

CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, and Inland Chatham - A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Charleston and Tidal Berkeley

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Allendale, Bulloch, Candler, Dorchester, Effingham, Evans, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Jenkins, Long, Screven, and Tattnall - A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Inland Bryan, Inland Jasper, Inland Liberty, and Inland McIntosh

STORM INFORMATION: - About 690 miles south of Charleston SC or about 640 miles south of Savannah GA - 22.8N 79.8W - Storm Intensity 125 mph - Movement West or 280 degrees at 9 mph

