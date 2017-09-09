WATCH LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster to speak at 2 p.m. presser on Hurricane Irma

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to speak at 2 p.m. during a presser on Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma has begun to turn northwest as it approaches Florida Saturday afternoon.

The 11 a.m. update is still showing Irma continuing its trend away from South Carolina lessening the effects that the Lowcountry would feel if the state was hit directly.

Hurricane Irma is not expected to directly hit South Carolina, but due to the magnitude and size of the hurricane, effects are expected based on current reports. A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.

