More than 200 reports of price gouging in SC; shelters are open for those fleeing Irma

Gov. Henry McMaster said there have been more than 200 reports of price gouging in South Carolina.

According to McMaster, 85% of those reports deal with gasoline sales with the remaining number involving water and lodging.

Emergency officials also spoke during the Saturday afternoon presser and reported that they have seen more than 124,000 vehicles on the roadways because of the evacuations in Georgia and Florida.

However, state officials did report that traffic is flowing well across the state.

Shelters are currently open for South Carolinians and ready for people from Florida and Georgia, according to emergency officials.

A recent report states less than 50 people have used those shelters.

McMaster stressed that even though Irma is veering away from South Carolina, "This is not over."

"The storm surge is something that should not be taken lightly," he said."We could see three to six feet of storm surge."

The latest updates on Irma show the Category 3 hurricane continuing its trend away from South Carolina lessening the effects that the Lowcountry would feel if the state was hit directly.

Hurricane Irma is not expected to directly hit South Carolina, but due to the magnitude and size of the hurricane, effects are expected based on current reports. A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.

