Residents in Beaufort County prepare to evacuate ahead of Irma

Mandatory evacuation orders will go into effect this morning at 10 a.m. for the barrier islands of Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties.

Those islands include Edisto Beach in Colleton County; Dafuskie Island, Fripp Island, Harbor Island, Hunting Island and Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County; and Knowles Island and Tulifinny Island in Jasper County.

The last ferry from Daufuskie Island will leave Sunday at 12 p.m. pending weather conditions. Services will be suspended after that time.

Gov. McMaster said no other mandatory evacuations will be ordered, but he urged residents in those counties to consider evacuating because forecasters expect a storm surge of between four to six feet above ground level.

Several gas stations in Bluffton were boarded up Saturday morning. A few gas stations has gas, but several didn't and were closed.

SCDNR and the SC National Guard officials were in Bluffton preparing for the mandatory evacuation of barrier islands in Beaufort County.

Multiple SCDOT crews out in the area as well as along multiple roads preparing for evacuations. There have not been any lane reversals yet, but they're prepared if need be.

Beaufort County Sheriff's deputies set up a barricade going onto Hilton Head Island.

"No toll, keep moving."

