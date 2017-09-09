Charleston police searching for man last seen weeks ago

The City of Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a man last seen weeks ago.

Robert Scott Miner, 52, was last seen on Fiall Street around the date of Aug. 21.

Miner is described as standing 5'09 and weighing 185 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Miner possibly frequents the downtown Charleston area.

If you have any information, call consolidated dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

