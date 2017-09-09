FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday evening through early Tuesday morning

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of southeast South Carolina. Those areas include Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper, and Tidal Berkeley.

Widespread heavy rains will overspread Southeast South Carolina Sunday evening into late Monday night as Hurricane Irma impacts the region. Rainfall amounts will range from five to eight inches across Southeast South Carolina, with locally higher amounts possible.

The risk for flash flooding will be highest where squalls with intense rainfall develop and move over the same areas.

High tides created by strong onshore winds will also enhance the risk for flooding at the coast where drainage systems will fill with sea water.

Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures.

