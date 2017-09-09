Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority to turn off water to barrier islands in advance of Hurricane Irma

Officials with Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority say they will turn off water to barrier islands in advance of Hurricane Irma.

"Based on the current forecast, the projected storm surge from Hurricane Irma and the mandatory evacuation order issued by the Governor, water will be turned off," a press release from the company said.

Water will be turned off to the following barrier islands at 4 p.m. Sunday: Fripp Island, Harbor Island and Hunting Island. There will be no water service after that time.

The restoration of service will occur once the weather permits.

After the service is restored there will be a boil water advisory in place until customers are notified by their local water supplier that it is safe to consume. While the advisory is in effect, water must be boiled vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

In conjunction with the water being turned off, The Fripp Island Public Service District (PSD) advises that the sewer system will shut down at 12 p.m. Sunday and the sewer system will be completely out of service by 4 p.m.

