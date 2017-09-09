Tropical Storm Warning issued for Tri-County; storm surge warnings issued for majority of coastline

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Locations affected include Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Saint Stephen, Summerville, Ridgeville, Saint George, Charleston, McClellanville and Edisto Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning means Tropical storm wind conditions are expected somewhere within this area and within the next 36 hours.

A storm surge warning is also in effect for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley, Beaufort, and Coastal Colleton.

A Storm Surge Warning means life-threatening inundation levels are expected somewhere within this area and within the next 36 hours.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh emphasized that the storm surge warning is very important.

"We're talking about three to four feet of inundation along the coastline," Walsh said."That means if you're in a beach area or right along a river that usually gets high during the tides, it's going to get much higher for the next two days."

The warnings are associated with Hurricane Irma which is expected to affect the Lowcountry with storm surge, heavy rain and wind on Monday.

